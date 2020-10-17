Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,459 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $63,816.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,403.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

