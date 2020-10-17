Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $106.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.29 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $118.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $400.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $405.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $471.04 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $486.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NDLS opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

