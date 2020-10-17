Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NWBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

