Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 205,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.