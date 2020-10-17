Norway Savings Bank Acquires 620 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.