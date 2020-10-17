Norway Savings Bank Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.