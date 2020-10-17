Norway Savings Bank Buys 2,020 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

