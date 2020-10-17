Norway Savings Bank Buys 599 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,174,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,506,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,592,000 after acquiring an additional 470,553 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

