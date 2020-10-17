Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.34 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

