Norway Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $227.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $229.45. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

