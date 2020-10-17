Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $246.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

