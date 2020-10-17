Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 108.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

