Norway Savings Bank Has $2.06 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

