Norway Savings Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

