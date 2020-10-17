Norway Savings Bank Has $425,000 Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 109,676 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

