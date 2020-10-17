Norway Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

IVE opened at $116.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

