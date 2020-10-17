Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $66.58 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

