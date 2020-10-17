Norway Savings Bank Purchases 175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.