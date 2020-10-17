Norway Savings Bank Purchases 2,165 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

