Norway Savings Bank Purchases 400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.