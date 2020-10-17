Norway Savings Bank Purchases 4,405 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

