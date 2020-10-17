Norway Savings Bank Purchases 480 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE:HON opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

