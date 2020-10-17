Norway Savings Bank Purchases 5,622 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 161,516 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

