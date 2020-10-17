Norway Savings Bank Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

