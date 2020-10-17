Norway Savings Bank Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $84.63 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.