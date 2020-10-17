Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55.

