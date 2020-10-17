Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 215.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

