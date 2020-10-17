Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $167.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

