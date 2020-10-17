Norway Savings Bank Sells 140 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

NYSE:HCA opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

