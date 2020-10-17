Norway Savings Bank Sells 2,383 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

