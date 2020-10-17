Norway Savings Bank Sells 250 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

