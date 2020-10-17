Norway Savings Bank Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $364.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.