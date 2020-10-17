Norway Savings Bank Sells 999 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.