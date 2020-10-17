Norway Savings Bank Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2,396.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,571,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $71.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

