Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NVMI stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

