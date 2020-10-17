Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Insider Sells C$80,253.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$80,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,923,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,314,482.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$126,672.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 48,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total value of C$165,464.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 34,900 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$114,123.00.
  • On Thursday, October 1st, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 15,800 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total value of C$54,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$82,713.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 54,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$188,809.00.

NVO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million and a P/E ratio of -37.84. Novo Resources Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.