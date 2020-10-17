Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 42.4% in September

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

