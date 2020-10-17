Nyerium Tops One Day Volume of $7.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $7,079.30 and $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00028552 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003222 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003458 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,153,523 coins and its circulating supply is 31,268,895 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

