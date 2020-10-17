Omega Financial Group LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

