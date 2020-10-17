Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

