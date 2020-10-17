Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUTFF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.