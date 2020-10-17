Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.57 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

