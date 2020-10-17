Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -223.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.