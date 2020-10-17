Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM)’s share price was down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 4,412,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,357,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.54.

About Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

