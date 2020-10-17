Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMRA. Citigroup upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

