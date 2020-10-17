Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $381.80 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $385.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total value of $32,906,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

