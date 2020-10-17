Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $381.80 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $385.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total value of $32,906,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
