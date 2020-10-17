Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.71.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $385.02. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 396.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

