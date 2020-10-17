Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.71.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $381.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $385.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
