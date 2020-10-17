Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.71.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $381.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $385.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

