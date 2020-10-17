Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

