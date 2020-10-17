PENG Market Capitalization Hits $87,572.12 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $87,572.12 and $14.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,369,491,781 coins and its circulating supply is 7,736,023,418 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

